I’m concerned with categorizing millionaires and billionaires as undeserving taxpayers. They support the spending of local, state and federal governments. They establish industries all over the world. Many of these millionaires and billionaires are brilliant and rose through the ranks to ultimate success.
Without fanfare, many hospitals, medical research universities and technology schools are supported by them. Don't they deserve a little respect? Of course, there are a few exceptions who misdirect their success with personal greed. Too bad. They get the most publicity.
I suggest our local, state and federal governments should partner with the very wealthy to fund important areas that are beyond the budgets. Budgets are based on disbursements versus income. Mentoring and offering financial literacy classes in all middle and high schools taught by professionals works. Our son volunteers in Massachusetts. There is no pass or fail. Just learn and earn.