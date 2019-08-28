As an older gay male and long-term survivor from the 80s AIDS epidemic, I’m coming to the realization that the wall is being built to keep Americans in.
The racism, bigotry, homophobia, ignorance, hate and xenophobia all remind me of a dark time I experienced as a man in my twenties. It’s difficult to accept the fact that this is almost the year 2020 with this administration.
Putting money above character, integrity, decency, trust and people is a recipe for disaster. The wall is getting higher and longer daily. It’s closing us all in quickly and many still can’t see and hear the construction.