We have been winter residents of Fountain Hills for 22 years. The magical allure of this landscape is manifest as one approaches Palisades, driving east on Shea. The view of Four Peaks at that juncture convinced us, like many others, to instantly decide that Fountain Hills is a very special place where we wanted to live.
The proposed Daybreak development would not only alter that vista, but traffic on Palisades would be dangerous and heavy. I am hard-pressed to know what the big blue signs are referring to when they say “more open space.” The expected revenue that this development would bring to the town is not worth the irreversible changes that would accompany Daybreak.
A property tax in this town would be relatively modest and would provide necessary revenue without altering the character of the community. As a non-Arizona resident homeowner, I resent not being able to vote on this important referendum. Quality of life for all Fountain Hills residents will be affected if Daybreak is allowed to break ground.