The “Big Lie” continues in the Republican Party. Yes, The Big Lie is stronger than ever. It now includes Liz Cheney's removal from the Republican Party for telling the truth, voter suppression laws for unfounded election fraud and a bombshell accusation that somehow 40,000 ballots magically were flown over from Asia for Biden.
All this to protect and hopefully reinstall Trump as the leader of the Republican Party. This is a man who led an insurrection on the Capitol, which caused death and destruction, lied to Americans continually about the pandemic, ridiculed honorable and respectful citizens and still touted massive election fraud, which time and time remains unfounded.
Are you going to support the Big Lie? Is Trump that important to your survival that you will look the other way?
As a Democrat, I want many of the things that Republicans want. I just don’t want them that way. It feels good to know and tell the truth. It’s expected as a human being, isn’t it?