In the mid to late 1950s there was a TV program called “To Tell The Truth,” where three people pretended to be someone. Only one of them was the real person. A panel of four celebrities tried to guess who was the real one. I feel like we are playing this game with our councilperson, Allen Skillicorn.
Allen is against wasteful spending and thinks by eliminating programs that previous Town Councils believed were necessary, we can fix our roads. Yet, if you look at his record on pending legislation, through his opinions via Request to Speak, he has voted for the elimination of no less than three taxation policies which would cost our town approximately $3 million in sales tax revenue. But he has stated that we need to bring in more businesses to Fountain Hills so that we can bring in more tax revenue.