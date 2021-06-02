This letter responds to a May 26 letter to the editor concerning the Town of Fountain Hills’ Fourth at the Fountain event. The Town is committed to producing events that draw families into our community, restaurants and businesses. Since 2016, the Town has partnered with Kern Entertainment and rented the stage eight times, paying over $26,000 in rental fees.
The recent success of Music Fest and Concerts on the Ave has demonstrated that live music is a big draw and something our community enjoys. We have fielded dozens of requests from residents and businesses to do more events of this nature. Therefore, staff is excited to bring a new look and feel to our first major event since the pandemic.
This year’s Fourth at the Fountain celebration will feature the popular ‘80s band Rock Lobster. Due to the entertainment change, the event required a more robust sound and stage system to support a full band.
Given the pandemic and uncertainties around gatherings, the only contract made to date has been with the fireworks operator. The Town was not fully committed to moving forward with the Fourth at the Fountain event until a few weeks ago.
Traditionally the Town has added food trucks to events to help supplement the capacity of local restaurants, allowing thousands of visitors to dine within the short event window. As always, local businesses and civic groups are invited to participate and offered priority event space.
The Town has many long-standing sponsors and partners who help support the Fourth at the Fountain event, allowing us to keep this event free for all residents and visitors. We are grateful for Kern Entertainment, and we look forward to continuing our mutual interests in the community.