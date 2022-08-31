Those of us who live here in Fountain Hills are fortunate to be living in what I believe to be one of the prettiest towns in Arizona. The Fountain Park area is one of the prettiest spots in this pretty town.
So, what is up with that hideous mass of black, resting on wretched steel underpinnings no one bothered to hide, with an outsized orange message no one needs telling you, “Slow Down! It’s Your Town!” Where did that come from? Who thought it was necessary for anything? As you approach the intersection of Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains, there are speed bumps. The speed limit is already 35 mph. There are signs warning of a “safety area” with no tolerance for infractions before you even get there.