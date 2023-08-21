I attended the School Board meeting Aug. 16. I appreciated the valid questions that were being asked by board members regarding our school district’s finances. Even more important since, according to Azauditor.gov, Fountain Hills Unified School District has 54 deficiencies for noncompliance with the Uniform of Financial Records as of June 2022. The letter sent to the district is dated May 24, 2023, available at Az auditor.gov.
I was tolerating several people around me making underhanded comments when questions were being raised. They were loud enough for me and others to hear. Several seemed to be in a group and were feeding off of each other.