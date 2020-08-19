Socialists and communists may be behind Joe Biden’s economic message but Independent voters are too intelligent to be fooled be the latest advertisements. Does Biden think Independents wouldn’t remember the snail-paced recovery while he was VP?
Biden reminded us recently that he led the Obama stimulus. Does he imagine we’ve lost our memories too and we don’t remember Solyndra, where Biden threw away $535 million of our hard-earned tax dollars just before that solar manufacturer went bankrupt? Before COVID-19 hit world economies, low unemployment records were being set for all areas and demographics for America’s workforce. We’ll return to those days with President Trump.
Just compare the records! Biden’s handlers have locked him up in his cellar, but couldn’t George Soros have re-taught him that President Trump has already renegotiated Mexican and Canadian trade treaties, creating a fair playing field for American workers? As we know, Biden has been in Washington on the public’s payroll for 43 years and so it’s understandable that when he voted for NAFTA in 1992, and having no business sense, he didn’t fathom it would hurt American workers. Now Biden has promised to provide multiple benefits to illegal immigrants, making it easier for them to steal hard-working Americans’ jobs.
What did Biden do in Washington for all those years? He and his family coincidently became very rich. During that time, particularly the eight years as VP, he did nothing about Communist China stealing American technology and industry. He even praised China’s economic methods. Before President Trump’s tax cuts instigated the return of manufacturing jobs, Biden and Obama ridiculed him saying manufacturing jobs, which were lost under their regime, “Were gone forever.” We remember Obama saying “What's he gonna do? Wave a magic wand?” There was no magic wand, just smart economic leadership.