Regarding the letter from Mary Bosnos in the last edition of The Times, citing Dr. David Katz, Yale University, whose opinion is that our government and senior medical staff are all wrong in the management of the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic we are all facing. In Italy, officials started out focusing their efforts in the heavily affected Northern sector of the country and we know how that worked out.
I spent close to 35 years working with the medical community servicing and managing the service of high-end medical systems and we had a joke: If you want 10 opinions on any given subject, just ask three doctors. I am also a stakeholder in the group most at risk from COVID-19 and yes, I might prefer to do my own shopping and attend meetings and dine out. However, I put my trust in the group of professionals assigned to manage this major medical issue threatening our way of life, the economy, and particularly small business and hourly wage earners.
Dr. Schuchat, of the Center for Disease Control, and Dr. Fauci, of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, are eminently qualified and experienced in their fields and have enjoyed long and successful careers in medicine. They are supported in Arizona by equally professional staffs at the state and county levels. Our local leaders are doing the best they can to keep us informed; not an easy task!
This is a critical period and I find myself disturbed by all of the mass hysteria demonstrated by the hoarding of what should be readily available goods and by the determination to assign blame. Such behavior is counterproductive and simply makes matters more difficult for those, in the majority, who are taking direction from the professionals trying to do their job.