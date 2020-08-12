On July 30, 2020, Vanity Fair published an investigative report regarding a secret plan developed by Jared Kushner, and a handpicked team, to provide a federal response to the pandemic. Working day and night, they produced an aggressive, coordinated COVID-19 response that could have brought the pandemic under control. Or so they thought.
So, what happened? I’ve been wondering why this wasn’t happening, right? This is America; surely we have the wherewithal to develop a plan, work the plan and minimize the problem.
Well, according to members of Kushner’s team, the final plan was never implemented for political reasons. At that point in time, the hardest hit states were run by Democrats, so the thinking was to let them take the political consequences. So, they punted to the states, forcing the states to fight it out among themselves. We now know that this move resulted in tens of thousands of deaths all over our county, Democrats and Republicans. Google “Vanity Fair, Kushner plan” to read the entire article for free.
And the House of Representatives formally reprimanded representative David Schweikert for 11 violations of ethics rules centered on years of official misspending and deceit in campaign finance reports. After the bipartisan vote, Schweikert became the first member to be reprimanded in eight years. Too bad this guy was the only primary choice on the Republican ballot. If you are interested in all of the details, read the AZ Central article from July 31.