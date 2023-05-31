I always have to chuckle when someone says “the people.”
I always have to chuckle when someone says “the people.”
As in, the Town Council or the School Board or the mayor or whoever needs to listen to “the people.”
Who, exactly, are “the people?”
When I was on Town Council, which now seems like a generation ago, we would on occasion get accused of not listening to “the people.”
Are “the people” the small contingent of folks who consistently show up at council or board meetings and complain about virtually everything?
Or maybe the raucous group that manages to recruit a few stragglers to disrupt a meeting?
The protesters lining the Town Hall sidewalk holding signs and shouting pithy slogans?
Those who write letters to the editor? Facebook posts? Emails to elected officials and commissioners? Casual conversations with ladies at the gym? A chance meeting with someone at the grocery store?
Those who attend Republican Club or Democrat Club meetings? ROT folks or Liberal Ladies? Self-described independents? The group of grumpy guys having coffee? Those who vote? Those who don’t vote?
How about everybody?
Should certain demographics showing a majority of “something” tip the scales of justice to one side or the other?
To me, our entire town of, say, 25,000 people of all ages and stripes are “the people.”
Not special interests. Not political parties. Not former Presidents Obama or Trump. Not just the Chamber or businesspeople. Not our state legislators.
I hope all our elected officials in town realize that things are not always black and white, cut and dried, oil and vinegar.
Obviously, you can’t please everyone with every decision. Positions must ultimately be taken. But at least spend time to listen, investigate, have an open mind.
Simply don’t pigeonhole “the people.” Truly be representative of – wait for it – the people.