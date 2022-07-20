“Fountain Hills, with all its beauty and charm, would be a good place to live if only it was more business friendly.” I initially heard that critique over 20 years ago, and many times since. Sadly, it’s true. Some things never change. Now let me provide another recent example.
I’m beginning my fourth year as a resident of Park Place. Obviously, I’m pleased with that prestigious address.
When that first shovel of dirt was turned during 2016 it marked the launch of the biggest single private business investment, ever, in Fountain Hills. When completed, Park Place will be a $200 million investment. Plus, rental sales tax from over 400 apartments, various rental outlets, restaurants and retail outlets, and other sources will increase the Towns revenue by about $2,500,000 annually.
COVID-19 shut down the project for two years. And when the developer requested an extension to his contract with the Town, the response was both negative and mystifying. Work on the Park Place project is now being delayed thanks to Mayor Dicky and her like-thinking Town Council followers. Think how poorly Mayor Dickey and her administration has handled this one issue, and many others.
Enough is enough of the way of the past. This is the time for change. Vote Aug. 2 to change our Town’s future. Let’s start those dollars flowing into the Town checking account. Vote for Joe Arpaio for mayor. He’s an experienced common-sense businessman with a lifetime of law enforcement experience. And that’s just what Fountain Hills needs. Now!