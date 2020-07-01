I’m pretty disgusted to see the LD-23 Republican Primary for the Arizona House continue to sink further into the mud. I’m referring to the dirty politicking being done against Joseph Chaplik.
Jay Lawrence wants to be re-elected for a fourth term and has reduced his campaign to the level of calling Joseph, the challenger, a tax cheat and crook! The bright yellow signs screaming the accusations are all over the district and clearly state they were paid for by Jay Lawrence’s campaign.
My wife and I attended the Fountain Hills Republican Club meeting last Saturday where both incumbents, John Kavanagh (almost two decades in office) and Jay Lawrence, along with Mr. Chaplik spoke. The dirty business began there, with Kavanagh calling Chaplik a liar and a tax dodger. When Mr. Chaplik stood to defend himself he was shouted down by the incumbents, along with their relatives who were present. Now the incumbent is continuing the untruths and lies with this last-minute flurry of signs conveniently nestled right next to the “Joseph Chaplik for the Arizona House” signs.
Apparently there is nothing that is off limits when it comes to keeping a House seat; it makes one stop and wonder exactly what are Jay Lawrence and John Kavanagh so bent on protecting that they would stoop so low as to destroy another candidate’s reputation.
Here’s Joseph Chaplik’s email: joseph@josephchaplik.com. Send him a message and he will respond and tell you flat-out the truth about this bogus tax issue.