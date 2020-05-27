The majority of voting citizens – about 75 percent – have sent a loud and clear message to the Daybreak developers and other builders like them: Don’t expect to come to our town and get any Master Plan changes you want. Also, to be allowed 13 variances to bypass legal regulations, and then expect to be granted a cut-and-fill waiver to chop off some of our rolling hilltops and fill up to 57 feet or more of our beautiful Sonora desert arroyos.
This message is also for the previous Town Council members and the existing ones who approved all of the above for the Daybreak project. You gave no consideration to the Planning and Zoning Commission that voted against this project. You paid no attention to all the hundreds of people who came to your meeting also opposing the project with many good reasons. In fact, you even insulted and called them names. Who were you elected to represent, the people or the developers?
The only reason the Council gave for approving this project was that it would bring in a few more tax dollars. There is no way they or the developers could project how much money that could be. The Council even gave them 10 years to build it; no guarantee the developer would ever build Phase 2. Look at Park Place; not only did they not build Phase 2, they sold the buildings to a company from China.
The majority of the people in our town will not sell out or compromise our integrity for a few extra dollars. We worked too hard and spent millions of dollars to make our town unique, beautiful and the best town to live in Arizona. We will fight to protect it and to preserve its national beauty.