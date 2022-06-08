Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey appears to be a nice enough lady. I read her flyer in The Fountain Hills Times this week that lists some accomplishments in this, her second term in office. But when I dig deeper it looks as though the mayor has done many things I, and many others, do not agree with.
There was the matter of the roundabout study that cost $400,000 just to determine if the Town should build a roundabout by the park and the Avenue of the Fountains. To actually build it would cost nearly a million dollars! And that doesn’t include a bridge or underground tunnel that would likely be needed to ensure pedestrians crossed safely at one of the most-traveled intersections in town.
The mayor closed the Community Center for months and months, and made everyone wear masks well beyond the day when the rest of the state lifted that ban. She signed a contract with the County for public safety that cost $5.5 million a year, the Town manager got a huge raise, yet we have potholes all over town and it seems our town is always running out of money.
So, I’m thinking it’s time for a leadership change. I am voting for Joe Arpaio on Aug. 2. With him, we get 24 years’ experience and that is now needed more than ever. I wish her well in her retirement.