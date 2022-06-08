If your faith in politicians and the partisan media are at an all-time low, you are with the majority. Politicians focus on self-preservation and, to do so, they incite fear and reinfect healed hatreds as diversions for their string of failures and misplays.
What an individual decides to put into or take out of their body is not within the jurisdiction of the federal government. Complex moral and medical issues like abortion or vaccines inspire opposing positions. Peaceful dissent, ala MLK, is a welcome American tradition. Cruel despots that agitate hostile mobs to picket Justice’s homes is blatant disdain for the democratic process.
Children indoctrinated to expect a free pass for their gambit in the fantasyland of university life likely didn’t learn to be free-thinking individuals, the historical importance of family, how to practice civil reverence, acquire marketable skills, or how to be responsible adults. How could a responsible person take a four-plus year university excursion and expect somebody else to pay their bill? Canceling student debt is a disrespectful upside-down first step into adulthood that becomes an expectation going forward.
Politicians pile more debt on taxpayers that can’t afford it to finance a foreign war while failing to protect their own border. Baby formula can’t be found as inflation soars because politicians refuse to produce more fossil fuel. Unethical and unholy tactics – to what end?
Why are the politicians, bureaucrats and the media so bitter and cold? Their hate and disrespect chills us to the bone. They sound angry, they talk obscene, they act so damn mean. Nobody wants to have honor, nobody helps or cares, respect is getting really rare. Doesn’t it make you wonder what drives them? Why don’t they care?