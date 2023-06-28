Although I do not typically speak on Town issues, I do keep an eye on things around our beautiful community, and I feel the need to step in, as I believe I represent many in town who may not feel that they can speak up on this particular concern.

In 2022, I excitedly cast my vote for our now three new councilmembers. While Toth and Skillicorn have joined future mayor Friedel as effective Republican voices, I have noticed some concerning behavior in our highest vote getter.