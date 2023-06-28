Although I do not typically speak on Town issues, I do keep an eye on things around our beautiful community, and I feel the need to step in, as I believe I represent many in town who may not feel that they can speak up on this particular concern.
In 2022, I excitedly cast my vote for our now three new councilmembers. While Toth and Skillicorn have joined future mayor Friedel as effective Republican voices, I have noticed some concerning behavior in our highest vote getter.
First, we have the recent vote on a development, where despite a united voice of residents in the area asking for zoning to not be changed, Councilmember Kalivianakis seemed very torn, and even appeared to say that her vote was not how she truly believed. With a sigh of relief from the crowd Brenda did, however, vote no on the rezoning.
There was then an article published where Brenda called these residents, some of whom are involved in developments themselves, anti-development, and also spoke of a meeting where the project may be reintroduced. Concerning.
In the June 20 meeting, Brenda was presented with the option of keeping her campaign promise to end the constitutional gray area in which our former sign ordinance lives and await P&Z instruction on the renewed ordinance, or to reinstate the old sign ordinance, which all three new councilmembers very clearly stated they were against, in full. Brenda did not stand by her promise, but rather even made the motion to reinstate full enforcement on temporary signs. Far more concerning.
I fear that we may be losing the majority we worked so hard for, but I do hope that I am proven wrong when the council returns to session.