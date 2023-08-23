Sooner or later the “Rule of Law” will be applied to Donald Trump regarding the events of Jan. 6.
Normally, federal trials are not televised, but Congress can authorize these important national events be made available to you and me – you know, taxpayers. With that in mind, I encourage all citizens to contact our representative members of Congress – Sinema, Kelly and Schweikert – to provide this service. This has got to be better than the bland stuff on regular TV. Will 45 sweat like Rudy? What a storyline!