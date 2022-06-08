The upcoming non-partisan election is about the future of Fountain Hills. Two people are running for mayor.
Who has the most experience and knows precisely what it means to be mayor? Ginny Dickey. Why? Because she has decades of open and inclusive involvement in our town; studies and understands the town needs; knows the budget and prioritizes both operating funds and capital expenditures; promotes public safety and is improving our streets; works well with the council, town manager and staff; has long-term plans and solutions that benefit our community; and represents the town at regional and state meetings.
What about her opponent? A sour face stating “I’m fighting for you.” This is in his campaign ads. Does he think Fountain Hills is a war zone? What does he say on social media and in public about becoming mayor? Nothing. Nothing about what it takes to be mayor or where he stands on town matters and issues because he doesn’t know what they are. He still mistakenly thinks of himself as the “sheriff.” He’s not. Fountain Hills can’t afford that guy.
I’m voting to re-elect Ginny Dickey. She has served this community well since 1983 in numerous capacities; on school councils, two terms on the school board, two terms on the Fountain Hills Town Council, and two terms as our mayor, to name a few. Ginny Dickey has managed to get us through some very difficult times. She doesn’t need a pardon, nor does she need angry campaign slogans to get votes.
Ginny is open, inclusive and committed to the success of our town and community. Being Mayor is a demanding and serious commitment. Re-elect the most experienced leader on Aug. 2, Ginny Dickey.