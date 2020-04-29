It may seem early, but I’d like to express a hope about the town’s fountain. The last I read, the town council and/or parks department was in conversation about an update to the liner and an improvement overall to the lake. Recognizing that the update may not be necessary in 2020, or even 2021, it is obvious that the draining and work will take many months, at least. That’s what I remember from the last liner replacement.
Therefore, I personally hope that it can be renovated and polished and up and running before our nation’s 250th birthday celebrations on July 4, 2026. The fountain is a beautiful sight 50 years on. We hope it will be in 2026 also.