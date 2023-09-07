Per the National Association of Realtors, 26%-46% of recent home buyers are influenced by the quality of the school district where they are looking to buy. Strong schools equals strong community equals strong property values.
Yet Fountain Hills is ROTing away, influenced by deceptive signage claiming that you should vote to weaken the school district and weaken the Town by withholding funding for the schools.
Did you know that the upcoming school bond will cost many of you a hamburger and Coke per month? That is not a massive tax hike, like they say on their signs; just a burger and Coke! Who can’t afford a burger to keep our schools strong and maintain our property values?
Did you know the schools have single-pane windows? (Do you?) Easy to break in and bad for energy conservation. Did you know that the schools had to be painted by parents and volunteers (Rotary/Kiwanis) because this community wouldn’t vote for funding last year? Did you know that the community had to pay for a football field, because folks voted against that, too? That is a sign of weakness, when you don’t care about school safety or security.
Now if you want a strong community, want to maintain your property values and want to keep the school district competitive, it will only cost you a hamburger and Coke per month. That ain’t no bull and it ain’t no big tax hike, either.