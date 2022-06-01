Pay close attention to town politics and you’ll see a group of people who are dissatisfied with just about everything. They spend most Tuesday nights going to the Town Council meetings to complain. Their main purpose is to disrupt and spread malcontent.
They would have you believe that there is mayhem on the Town Council and that everyone is in disagreement, but nothing could be further from the truth. The facts show that the Town Council members seem to work together in harmony with some great discussion, but with very little dissension, mainly unanimous decisions and there is not one person who is always for or against everyone else or a block of people voting together.
In fact, this group is often on the same side of issues as the Council, but they like to make it seem like the Council and staff is always against them. They got a taste for power during the primary property tax campaign. Then there was the big hoopla over Daybreak, but the mayor and two councilpersons agreed with them by voting against the project on the dais.
Then it was just “terrible” that a small emergency room and hospital were being built. It goes on and on: Group-type homes in neighborhoods, what to do about Park Place expansion and the sign ordinance; you name it. They see boogeymen where there are none and twist facts to paint everything black. They care little about process or legality. They are only interested in scoring political points.
They spend a lot of time being negative, yet the Town survey said 90% of people love Fountain Hills. Go figure.