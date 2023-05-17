Vicki Thompson should follow her own advice to “verify and learn true facts.” What has “divided and destroyed our country” is misinformation. Fact-checkers tallied 30,573 times that Trump lied over four years in office.

Trump’s tax cuts benefitted the wealthy with tax increases starting in 2021. These cuts and other policies caused our national debt to balloon to $7.8 trillion. Now, Republicans are refusing to pay that debt!