In response to Cindy Couture’s letter to the editor last week, I don’t believe Councilmember Friedel was trying to pick a “side,” I got the impression he was trying to get to the facts of the issue.
You criticize his sample size of businesses he talked to; clearly, we all know there are more than 23 businesses in town. I believe he was targeting businesses that utilize A-frame signs as a major part of their advertising. You also should realize before you tell him to do his homework that it is not really a councilmember’s job to survey the business community, it is Town staff’s responsibility.
According to his column, the Town only contacted two or three businesses in total. I believe Councilmember Friedel went above and beyond his role to go out and personally query 10 times the number of businesses to determine the effects of the sign ordinance.
And finally, Councilmember Friedel never said anything close to the council doesn’t value the business community. Thank you, Councilmember Friedel, for your leadership and doing what nobody else did, asking the tough questions and getting feedback from the business community.