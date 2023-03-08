“We are not California.” “We are America, this is Arizona.” Quotes from Allen Skillicorn. As a native-born Californian, I take great umbrage at the “don’t California my Arizona” mentality, especially from someone who hasn’t lived in Arizona long enough to gather dust.
I grew up in L.A. during the ‘60s when the smog problem was so bad we were not allowed to go outside for recess. It took many years to get regulations right to remedy the great smog problem. Certainly, we here in Arizona should look at how they did it. Last year we had 136 days of unhealthy air for sensitive groups and 53 days where the air quality was dangerous for everyone to breathe. Not good if you want to promote healthy outdoor activities to attract visitors to our town.