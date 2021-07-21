There is no doubt America is now circling the drain of freedom. The list of evils being perpetrated from D.C. is staggering, from Socialism and Marxism to advocating Communism.
We are headed exactly where Cuba has been for decades. I have been to Havana and environs and, oh yes, they do have equity! Everyone is equal; equally poor except for officials and the well-connected, who live quite well. Ration books issued by the government determines how much food a family receives, down to the number of eggs a week, and when new shoes are had. There is no private ownership of land, the government owns everything.
Today, Cubans march in the streets. They are not shouting for vaccines or lifting of U.S. sanctions, but shouting for freedom, something we are throwing away. Their government has shut down the Internet to keep them in line. Sound like familiar censorship, control, mandates?
Who’s really calling the shots in D.C.? The same old Obama gang which censors free speech, indoctrinates our school children, cozies up to Iran, redistributes income, proposes to rezone the suburbs for low-income housing and labels anyone who disagrees with their policies as racists in need of investigating. This administration allow illegals from around the globe to flood America by hundreds of thousands, yet those fleeing communist Cuba are told if you try to come to the USA, you will be turned back. Cubans can’t come 90 miles seeking asylum from jail and death, yet South America’s illegals daily breach our southern border for a better standard of living! The difference? Cubans traditionally vote Republican, the others vote for those who put out the welcome mat promising free everything.