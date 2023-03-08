I think most people would agree that we want elected officials who clearly share their views prior to being elected and don’t radically change those views once they are elected. We also want elected officials who take their position seriously, research the issues facing them and make a reasoned judgment when those issues are voted upon. In short, say what you mean and mean what you say.

Our recently elected Town Councilmembers – Kalivianakis, Toth and Skillicorn – along with Councilmember Friedel, fit this description. They have been and remain clear in what they campaigned on and are voting consistent with those positions.