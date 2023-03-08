I think most people would agree that we want elected officials who clearly share their views prior to being elected and don’t radically change those views once they are elected. We also want elected officials who take their position seriously, research the issues facing them and make a reasoned judgment when those issues are voted upon. In short, say what you mean and mean what you say.
Our recently elected Town Councilmembers – Kalivianakis, Toth and Skillicorn – along with Councilmember Friedel, fit this description. They have been and remain clear in what they campaigned on and are voting consistent with those positions.
Stopping further action on the Saguaro/AOTF roundabout is fiscally responsible. Restoring an invocation at meetings which attendees can choose to accept or ignore does not endorse any religion. Placing sensible regulations on commercial detox facilities makes sense. Allowing local businesses to promote themselves with reasonable signage helps them and generates sales tax revenue for all of us. Avoiding the types of drastic environmental, Green New Deal-like regulations will protect us from measures which are expensive, impractical and have been clearly harmful when tried elsewhere.
Fiscally responsible, rational and common-sense governing. I approve.