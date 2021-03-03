How many of you are aware of the total cost of Trump’s failed insurrection at the Capitol?
The cost of repairing damages from the attack on the U.S. Capitol and related security expenses have already topped $30 million and will keep rising. That’s enough money to purchase your own private jet, sail around the world for life, or purchase Taylor Swift’s apartment.
Maybe a good consequence for rioters would be some form of restitution to pay for the damages at the Capitol. The restitution could be monetary, but also in the form of a ten-page term paper on the importance of the Capitol. I’d be first in line to volunteer to mentor and tutor. It would be eye-opening to grade all those papers.