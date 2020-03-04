This is in response to Mr. Shelstrom’s letter, “Exoneration,” suggesting that Trump’s impeachment by the Democrats was baseless because there was no crime.
Treason and bribery are the only two high crimes mentioned in the Constitution. Bribery is a federal crime; “promise or transfer of anything of value to influence an official act,” as in quid pro quo, as in “announce an investigation to influence a presidential election” for $391 million in military aid. Attempted bribery is also a federal crime.
The act was subversive of our Constitution and the rule of law!
Also in the Constitution, First Amendment, is freedom of the press, speech and religion. “Freedom of the press is one of the greatest bulwarks of liberty and must never be restrained by a despotic government.” That phrase is in the Constitution. This president continues to declare that the press is the “enemy of the people” and is presently declaring that the press must be stopped from “falsely reporting on the Coronavirus pandemic because the reporting is purely political.”
I suggest that Mr. Shelstrom read the Constitution