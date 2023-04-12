Now that the newest members of Town Council and Councilman Friedel are exercising what they call their “voting bloc” mentality on Town business, they’ve decided they should oversee FHUSD efforts, too.
They all showed up at a special meeting of the School Board on Monday, April 3, (which appeared to be a violation of Town open meeting law), assumedly to influence decision making of that government body, too. But for what reasons?
It’s simple, but multifold. First, they seem to delight in hearing and support (unfounded) assertions like “CRT” and “SEL” being taught in our schools; all untrue, simply scare tactics using buzzwords.
And then there’s that pesky need for our school district to pass a bond to fix our aging school buildings; a high school at 30 and a middle school at 20 years old. Were the Town councilpersons there to support two of the newest School Board members who actively campaigned for defeat of the recent school bond and override, and to influence others to follow? We can’t “GoFundMe” out of our financial needs, schools or town.
Let’s not sit idly aside while these four councilpersons run a show that will sink our Town and our schools. Their ideology isn’t what's best for our community. They are actively embracing the term “bloc!”