Since moving to Fountain Hills over a year ago, I’ve fallen in love with the Avenue of the Fountains.
We walk our dog every morning – cold, rain or even hot weather. The earlier the better during the hot months. We alternate our starting points – close to the lake or the other end by the roundabout. Dogs of all sizes and shapes walk their owners. We’ve met some very nice folks and not all of them are walking dogs.
I’m also happy to see that owners clean up after their dogs, but occasionally I’ll spot one that wasn’t picked up. There’s really no excuse because the bags and containers are close by.
The Town takes good care of the Avenue. Every Friday a worker cleans the fountains along the brick walkway. There are volunteers who pick up trash. Workers empty all the garbage cans along the sidewalk. They also mow and blow debris.
I must mention the statues and other artwork along the walk. I especially like the little boy drinking from the hose while his sister stands by trying not to get wet. And what about the cowboy and horse by the roundabout? So clever.
The real treat was to see the Avenue reseeded and watch the beautiful grass emerge and thicken and become the most beautiful green I’ve ever seen. There’s not a lot of green grass in Arizona and this was a miracle.
The highlight of the Avenue, of course, is the beautiful Fountain across Saguaro Boulevard. It was especially beautiful during the holidays when it changed colors. The Christmas lights on the Avenue were absolutely stunning to see. To drive by and see the entire avenue lighted was amazing.
If you haven’t visited the Avenue, you don’t know what you’re missing.