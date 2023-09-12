The percentage of opinions in this paper excoriating Conservative Council Members Toth, Skillicorn, Friedel and Kalivianakis has my hackles up.
Since December these four have worked tirelessly on our behalf. Here are a few of the dozens of accomplishments made by the Conservative majority and which the Left conveniently ignores: The have produced a workable detox ordinance, saved residential neighborhoods from the so-called sober living homes, tackled the 5G ordinance, adopted First Amendment protection, brought back invocations, are doing a deep dive on the sheriff’s contract issues, currently there are 14 development projects in progress, they are hiring a new Town manager, and produced two successful years of roadwork using $5 million saved from implementing sound fiscal policies.