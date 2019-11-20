One of the wonderful traditions here in Fountain Hills is the annual Community Thanksgiving Service. This Thanksgiving celebration has been enjoyed by the residents of Fountain Hills for approximately 40 years. It is hosted by the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association.
This year’s gathering will be next Tuesday evening, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Pastor Bill Good from the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church will bring the Thanksgiving message. Other Fountain Hills pastors will participate in leading the service. All are welcome as we gather together and give thanks to the Lord for the abundance of blessings he bestows upon us. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the Extended Hands Food Bank.
The Apostle James wrote, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” James 1:17.
The Psalmist said, “I will praise God’s name in song and glorify him with Thanksgiving.” Psalm 69:30. “Enter his gates with Thanksgiving and his courts with praise, give thanks to him and praise his name.” Psalm 100:14.
Please join us for this festive gathering of Thanksgiving!