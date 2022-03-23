Thank you to the women of Fountain Hills Women’s Club for allowing me to share some of my book, “Magnificent Memories of an Ordinary Man,” at your meeting of March 16.
Growing up in Fountain Hills during the 1970s and 1980s was a unique pleasure.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you to the women of Fountain Hills Women’s Club for allowing me to share some of my book, “Magnificent Memories of an Ordinary Man,” at your meeting of March 16.
Growing up in Fountain Hills during the 1970s and 1980s was a unique pleasure.