We would like to thank Bercel Builders, John and Mark, for helping us repair a broken doorknob. Of course, this happened Saturday, right before Easter Sunday. They answered our call promptly and efficiently.
Please don’t hesitate to call on them for your home repairs, additions, etc. They are expert builders and caring people as well.
Support them and all the other fine businesses, restaurants and other commercial enterprises here in Fountain Hills at all times, but especially during this time of national crisis.