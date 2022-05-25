Congratulations to the 23 local nonprofit groups who received over $49,000 in grants from the Fountain Hills Community Foundation in 2022. We salute your hard work in our community and appreciate your commitment to serving the groups who make Fountain Hills so special.
We couldn’t do this important work, however, without our valued sponsors and donors of our Flutter at the Fountain activities in November, and those who donate “just because they can.” They say “it takes a village” and we are so proud and grateful that you are part of our village of Fountain Hills.
For everyone who would like to support the good works of our local nonprofit groups, please consider joining the Fountain Hills Community Foundation, where your membership dues go to support these valuable organizations. Go online to fountainhillsgives.com/membership and consider becoming a monthly sustaining member, a one-time donor or a sponsor of our fundraisers. We help you support your community by providing much-needed funding for the groups that make Fountain Hills the amazing community that it is. Join us!