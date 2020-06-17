Thank you, DJ’s Bagel Café, for caring about me and for caring about our community (and for making great bagels).
I recently used curbside pickup at DJ’s. The young woman who delivered the food to my car wore a mask. I then noticed two signs DJ had posted on his outside windows. One sign asked his customers to respect social distancing. The other showed a person wearing a mask, with the
caption, “school of common sense.” I thought to myself, “Here’s a business owner that cares about me.”
I am a 74-year-old woman. I have been feeling isolated, angry and scared during this public health crisis. Today, DJ’s made me happy. Here was a responsible business owner who took the risk of alienating some customers to protect the vulnerable.
So thank you, DJ’s Bagels, and thank you to all your employees. I know wearing masks can be uncomfortable sometimes, but this old lady appreciates your efforts to make her feel safer. I remain dependent on the kindness of strangers.