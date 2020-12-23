What a terrific article Bob Burns wrote about former councilmember Dennis Brown’s long-term service! While I didn't always agree with Dennis, he was never disagreeable. He is an openminded conservative who readily acknowledges that every situation is an opportunity to learn from other points of view.
Dennis’ controversial position to support the single-provider waste disposal permit has proven to be a great benefit to the town and virtually all residents. His lack of support for a mask mandate was rendered moot by the Maricopa County Commission’s ordinance.
Dennis selflessly devoted 20 years to helping Fountain Hills’ government to be more responsive, and making the town a better place to live. I thank Dennis for his commitment to service.