In traditional fashion I celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and gave thanks for the blessings I have received by God and the people who have not only inspired my life, but those who have enriched my life.
I gave thanks for the stuff (And stuffing) with which I have been blessed. I also remembered and gave thanks to those who provided services which have made my life comfortable: the planters, growers, harvesters, the processors and the food chain that brings food to my table.
To God for the rain and the many people who work to transport, purify and bring the water to my home. The people who work to provide electricity to light my home and the water heater for the hot water in which I bask.
To the veterans who have served and are serving our country.
To the Parks and Recreation people who maintain the parks and the lake I enjoy. To the Town Counsel for making decisions for the good of Fountain Hills, for the police and fire departments that serve us.
To the waste management people and sewer workers, to the plumbers I can call if my toilet backs up. To the septic tank people, I could call, if I had a septic tank!
For the physicians and hospitals that served me when I had a melanoma and bladder cancer. For Arizona Care Hospice for which I was a volunteer.
To the many, seen and unseen, my thanks to you, I am giving.