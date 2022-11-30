In traditional fashion I celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and gave thanks for the blessings I have received by God and the people who have not only inspired my life, but those who have enriched my life.

I gave thanks for the stuff (And stuffing) with which I have been blessed. I also remembered and gave thanks to those who provided services which have made my life comfortable: the planters, growers, harvesters, the processors and the food chain that brings food to my table.