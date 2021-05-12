Here’s a public “thank you” to Elizabeth George and her stellar staff at Fountainview Village.
Prior to the recent passing of my mother, Barbara Van Waes, a long-time resident there, they were so very helpful and kind, especially given the upset in their normal operations due to the virus of note. Main lobby luminaries Janet, Kathleen, Roberta and Joan were terrific; always friendly, always willing to help us, as it happened, with two separate moves. Ditto Melanie, nursing director of the Assisted Living division.
My thanks also extend to maintenance men Kevin and Johnny, who were always ready to help, and even to their night security man. Thanks also to Hospice of the Valley, whose care and communication were excellent and beyond expectation.
I strongly recommend the two enterprises for anyone contemplating such a relationship.