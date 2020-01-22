Last September, a dear friend and long-time winter visitor, Larry Klever, passed away. His wife, Dorothy, has decided to stay in Illinois with family. Dorothy chose to sell their belongings and donate all the proceeds to her favorite charity, Rescue Pals, here in Fountain Hills.
Dorothy’s friends volunteered to handle an estate sale on her behalf. After two months of preparation we were ready, with mid-November bringing perfect weather for the sale. After everything was sold, a total of $10,000 was donated to Rescue Pals.
A big “thank you” to the many volunteers who donated their time and energy in make this sale such a success. We would like to express our appreciation and say thank you to the community for supporting this endeavor.