A big thank you to Kevin Snipes, with the Parks Department, for responding in a timely manner to a potentially dangerous issue in the Fountain Hills Botanical Garden.
One of the large plants was leaning precariously over the trail. It had previously lost several large branches that fell on the trail. The last storm with strong winds would have probably caused more damage to the plant with a possibility of knocking it down. We really appreciate the crew that went down to clear it before that happened.