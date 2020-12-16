I wrote a letter this summer after participating in the Town’s drive-through COVID-19 testing in conjunction with SonoraQuest. It took 16 days to get my negative result.
On Friday, I saw a link in The Times’ 4:30 update regarding the Embry Women’s Health testing at Fountain Hills High School. I registered online for a test that very evening. The testing process was efficient. On Saturday afternoon, I already received my negative result.
I encourage all residents of Fountain Hills to take advantage of this easy testing setup.