The recent EPCOR water report did not mention any testing here for PFAS contamination in ground water, a severe problem around military airfields and fire stations. Inquiries to EPCOR have produced crickets.
PFAS can be found around fire stations, municipal airports, military sites, refineries and bulk petroleum stations, wastewater treatment plants, old landfills and various industrial sites. PFAS have been linked to cancer, conditions affecting the liver, thyroid and pancreas, ulcerative colitis, hormone and immune system interference, high cholesterol, pre-eclampsia in pregnant women and negative effects on growth, learning and behavior in infants and children. It would be nice to know that EPCOR has at least tested for PFAS in our water.