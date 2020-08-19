Many thanks to the Town of the Fountain Hills, the mayor, and the volunteers for coordinating and conducting COVID-19 diagnostic testing in the Community Center parking lot of Saturday, July 25.
I participated in that testing and finally got my results (thankfully negative) 16 days later on Monday, Aug. 10. The delay is obviously not the Town’s fault, but the delay by SonoraQuest in processing my test undermines the entire process. Contact tracing requires a 2-3 day turnaround at worst, not 16 days.