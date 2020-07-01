As the coronavirus continues to impact our Arizona communities, we must reflect on this pandemic’s challenges and be mindful of how we have adapted our capabilities to provide care and share resources.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress took a constructive step forward in how we can utilize telemedicine. I was pleased to see my provision for expanding telemedicine services included in the first COVID-19 economic relief package to waive existing restrictions allowing individuals to connect with a provider from home.
The adoption of telemedicine has been well received by providers and patients. I share this as a reminder for everyone to utilize this resource when seeking medical advice. To slow the spread of COVID-19, we must be mindful of our interaction in social spaces and continue to follow guidelines implemented by local public health experts and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The convenience and safety of receiving medical advice from the comfort of your home is unmatched to our regular means of receiving care. I will continue to fight for the permanent adoption of telemedicine that has proven so useful during this crisis. Stay safe and please feel welcome to contact our office if we can ever be helpful for you. Together, we can work to slow the spread in our communities and keep ourselves healthy.