Here I am with my personal “newsletter” to our Representative David Schweikert. Your Roundtable discussion about telemedicine from the perspective of physicians, hospitals and medical administrators was interesting. Thanks to every participant. It might have been disruptive to invite an officer from a major insurance company or two, but I would have found their responses enlightening.
Coverage for low-income patients is tricky. All levels of medical insurance have confusing codes. The elderly needs medical technology advocates who are skilled, resourceful, compassionate and well connected to supply the quality-of-life care everyone desires in the last chapter of their life.
Young people need medical instruction for avoiding social diseases and what is appropriate behavior by the people in their lives. Telemedicine can fill that void because so many kids are physically attached to a smartphone.
The exercise programs in Arizona offer swimming, tennis, golf, soccer, field hockey, baseball, football, lacrosse, track and field, pickleball, volleyball, wrestling. Which schools provide any of this as curriculum credit? What about fun nutrition education for credits? Name it “Boys Survival Skills” to teach healthy cooking and making delicious alternatives to greasy fast foods. Girls are more likely to enroll if it is named “Beauty Bites,” not home economics.
Legislators and educators make Arizona schools winners or losers. My husband and I support every non-profit that helps kids and families. That is where the future is determined for humanity and our planet.