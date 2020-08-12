I loved the article entitled, “Encouraging dialogue: Everett Rosenbauer walks with a purpose.” I see him daily when I venture out on my morning walk around the fountain.
My favorite sign or message he often carries is “Try and walk a mile in my shoes.” The full idiom is: Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. In effect, it is a reminder to practice empathy.
While long credited as a Native American aphorism, the saying almost certainly is derived from a Mary T. Lathrap poem published in 1895. My favorite two lines in her poem are, “There may be tears in his soles that hurt, though hidden away from view.” Let’s keep in mind during these very divisive times what it’s like for so many in our country who have tears in their soles.
The November election would be the ideal time to remind yourself of these poetic lines before casting your vote. We all have shoes, but many have soles that hurt. The full poem is available online. Good day!