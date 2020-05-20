We commonly think of teachers as other people who impart information, knowledge and wisdom to us. However, in truth, we are all teachers and need to be aware of what we are teaching. Even when we are not conscious of it, others see and hear what we are projecting.
Are we teaching love, respect, integrity, trust and unity or are we teaching hate, disrespect, dishonesty, distrust and separation? I think most of us want to be treated fairly and honestly; therefore, do we treat others in a similar manner?
Yes, we are all teachers. What have I been teaching?